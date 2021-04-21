DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 52,450.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

International Paper stock opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $57.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.