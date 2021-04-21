dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Shares Down 4.8%

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.84 and last traded at $18.86. 2,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,026,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Several research firms recently commented on DMYD. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD)

dMY Technology Group, Inc II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

