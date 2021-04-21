Discovery (DISCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Discovery to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of Discovery stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.65. 154,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,524,264. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22. Discovery has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.