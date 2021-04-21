Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,173 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.07% of Systemax worth $41,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Systemax by 245.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Systemax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Systemax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Systemax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Systemax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYX opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.48. Systemax Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.46 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

In related news, CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $74,663.89. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $63,671.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,448.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,165 shares of company stock worth $1,133,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

SYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sidoti downgraded Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

