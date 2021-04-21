Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,030,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $40,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFWM opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $480,559.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,862.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

