Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,693 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $42,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,581,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,359,000 after acquiring an additional 215,167 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 197,713 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,452,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,185,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after acquiring an additional 99,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,563,000 after acquiring an additional 98,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

NYSE BKH opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average is $61.71.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.