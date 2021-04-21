Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 59,943 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,943 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.06% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $42,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.