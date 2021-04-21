Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,492,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Tredegar worth $41,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TG. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 23,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,933,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,982,000 after purchasing an additional 53,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TG opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.04. Tredegar Co. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $23.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

