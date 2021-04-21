Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $43.15 Million Stake in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184,686 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.84% of Viad worth $43,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Viad in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Viad by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Viad by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other Viad news, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,340 shares of Viad stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $50,799.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,086.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $459,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.22. Viad Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

