Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,809,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 14.22% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $44,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 19.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,262 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 56.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 21.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $280,116.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 13,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $33.98.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.