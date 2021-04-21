DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $41.59 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $46.35.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 2,127,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

