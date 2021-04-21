Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $163.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.
DLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.22.
Shares of DLR opened at $150.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.86. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.
In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
