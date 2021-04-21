Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $163.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.

DLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.22.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR opened at $150.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.86. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.