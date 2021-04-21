Dieter Esch Sells 237,500 Shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) major shareholder Dieter Esch sold 237,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. Wilhelmina International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. The company has a market cap of $31.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.17.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

