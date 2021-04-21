Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Mizuho

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.29.

FANG opened at $74.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

