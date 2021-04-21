Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Holdings Raised by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,619 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,915,000 after acquiring an additional 332,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after buying an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,481,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after acquiring an additional 350,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after buying an additional 583,073 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.62. The company had a trading volume of 30,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,392. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

