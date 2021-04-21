Diamant Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,950 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.7% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 18.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.