DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Price Up 3.3%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s share price rose 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 50,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,935,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

DHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on DHT in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 77,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,966,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in DHT by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 46,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

