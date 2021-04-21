Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.91. 126,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,521,527. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.