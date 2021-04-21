Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target to $11.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.71.

PGRE stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

