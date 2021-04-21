Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $217.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $217.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

ITW opened at $222.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.58. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $148.66 and a 1-year high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after purchasing an additional 223,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 213,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after purchasing an additional 204,018 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

