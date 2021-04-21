Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $113.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s current price.

CSX has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.71.

Shares of CSX opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.82.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $1,508,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $5,871,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

