Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) Stock Price Down 23.2%

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCD)’s share price fell 23.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 12,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Detwiler Fenton Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMCD)

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Detwiler Fenton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detwiler Fenton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.