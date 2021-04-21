Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company’s business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. “

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WILYY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Demant A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of WILYY stock opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 0.23. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Demant A/S (WILYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.