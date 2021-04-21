Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $120.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.53.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DELL stock opened at $101.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average of $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $103.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $3,188,399.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,140,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 633,754 shares of company stock valued at $52,887,145. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $10,033,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 67.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 81,493 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $145,000. Jet Capital Investors L P boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 258.3% during the third quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 430,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,107,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.