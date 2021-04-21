Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $120.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.53.
Shares of DELL stock opened at $101.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average of $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $103.80.
In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $3,188,399.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,140,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 633,754 shares of company stock valued at $52,887,145. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $10,033,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 67.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 81,493 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $145,000. Jet Capital Investors L P boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 258.3% during the third quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 430,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,107,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
