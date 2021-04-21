Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSE:DEX opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

