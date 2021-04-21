Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
NYSE:DEX opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $10.17.
About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund
Featured Story: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.