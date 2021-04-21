DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BRF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 10.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. Brf S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

BRF Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.