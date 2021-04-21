Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Insider Tony Griffin Sells 25,000 Shares

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) insider Tony Griffin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,852 ($50.33), for a total transaction of £963,000 ($1,258,165.67).

LON:DPH opened at GBX 3,876 ($50.64) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.62. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of GBX 2,552 ($33.34) and a one year high of GBX 4,853.46 ($63.41). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,478.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,472.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 11.11 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,450 ($45.07) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.