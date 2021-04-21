DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

DCCPF opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.16. DCC has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.05.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

