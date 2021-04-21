David J Yvars Group Purchases New Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,000. General Motors makes up 4.6% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 48.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in General Motors by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 20,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 201,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 48,368 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in General Motors by 379.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

Shares of GM stock opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.19. General Motors has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

