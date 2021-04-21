David J Yvars Group Has $276,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

David J Yvars Group cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Facebook were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,483,918 shares of company stock worth $416,349,923. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $300.85 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.34 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.74. The stock has a market cap of $856.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

