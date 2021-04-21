David J Yvars Group Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

David J Yvars Group decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 17,267 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.1% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $606.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $542.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.34. The company has a market capitalization of $377.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.32, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $267.11 and a 1-year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

