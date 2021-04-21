DAOBet Price Reaches $0.0081 on Exchanges (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $354.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,209.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $922.43 or 0.01701600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.64 or 0.00554592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00061319 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001706 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004309 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

