Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.69 ($71.40).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €59.25 ($69.71) on Tuesday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €58.49 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.74.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

