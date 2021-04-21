Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.69 ($71.40).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €59.25 ($69.71) on Tuesday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €58.49 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.74.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Analyst Recommendations for Danone (EPA:BN)

