Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Danaos in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of DAC stock traded down $4.58 on Tuesday, hitting $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 834,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.72. Danaos has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.48 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaos will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

