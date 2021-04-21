Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €88.00 by Independent Research

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €88.00 ($103.53) target price from stock analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DAI. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.69 ($92.57).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €73.69 ($86.69) on Monday. Daimler has a 12-month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 12-month high of €77.96 ($91.72). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. The company has a market cap of $78.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.