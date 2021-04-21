DA Davidson Increases Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $290.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian stock opened at $226.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.42. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.05, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $143.87 and a 52-week high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 90.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.