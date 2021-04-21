DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.56.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $181.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $91.42 and a 12-month high of $185.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.19 and a 200-day moving average of $152.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

