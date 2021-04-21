CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 344,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 60,474 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 45,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTMX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.11. 10,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,540. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $525.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

