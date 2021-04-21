CyrusOne (CONE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, analysts expect CyrusOne to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CONE. Raymond James decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.