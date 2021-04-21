CX Institutional Trims Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,445 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

BK stock opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

