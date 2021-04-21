CX Institutional Invests $185,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 93.6% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 121.4% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IYH stock opened at $263.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.06. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $204.20 and a twelve month high of $264.00.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.