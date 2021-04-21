CX Institutional Has $92,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CX Institutional raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $131.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $137.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

