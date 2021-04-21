CX Institutional Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,141 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cummins were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMI stock opened at $259.98 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.93 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.45 and its 200-day moving average is $239.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

