CX Institutional Has $103,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CX Institutional raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $273.31 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $147.37 and a twelve month high of $278.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.58. The company has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

