CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,373 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 2.5% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after buying an additional 32,967 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $623,168,000 after buying an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.70. 147,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,885,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day moving average is $69.61. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 480,469 shares of company stock worth $35,954,512 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

