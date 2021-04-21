cVault.finance (CORE) Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $59.78 million and $84,800.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for about $5,977.56 or 0.10728736 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00068078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00021274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00093878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.45 or 0.00643355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00049308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

