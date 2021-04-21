CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.69. 486,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,052. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.82. The firm has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

Get CSX alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.71.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.