CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $260,342.00

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $6.09 million and $260,342.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00067606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00020681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00094707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $357.62 or 0.00644739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00050082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

