Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.70-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. Crown also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.60-6.80 EPS.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. Crown has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $111.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average is $95.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

