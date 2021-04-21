Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 750 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in The Southern by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after acquiring an additional 132,960 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.36.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $806,650. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.